Animas Valley Balloon Rally takes flight in Durango

DURANGO, Colo. (KRQE) – Several hot air balloons took flight over Durango this weekend. The Animas Valley Balloon Rally was held north of Durango.

Dozens of balloons, including some special shapes, participated in a staggered mass ascension. This year, there was a heavy focus on safety.

Balloonists work masks and had their temperature checked ahead of time. “Everyone was extremely good about making this rally safe, for not only the pilots and crew, but for anyone that was watching and wherever they landed,” said Balloon Meister Doug Lenburg.

Saturday night balloons will pop up for a glow at Durango businesses. There is also another staggered mass ascension scheduled for Sunday morning, however, it will be closed to the public.