(KRQE) — Members of Congress are pushing for stronger penalties for animal abusers.

The Better Care for Animals Act would strengthen the Animal Welfare Act. It would also allow civil action against animal abusers and would remove animals that are in danger.

The bill came about when roughly 4,000 beagles were rescued from a breeding facility in Virginia after authorities found they violated dozens of federal regulations.

Right now, the Department of Agriculture can enforce the Animal Welfare Act.

If the bill becomes law, the Department of Justice would have the power to enforce it.