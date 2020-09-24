American Red Cross in need of volunteers in areas impacted by hurricanes, wildfires

UNITED STATES (WJMN) – As hurricanes and wildfires ravage across many areas in the U.S., volunteers are needed to help those affected.

There are plenty of ways you can help. One way is going directly to the areas affected. There is a special need for volunteers to support sheltering efforts. Because of COVID-19, the Red Cross is placing those needing a safe place to stay in emergency hotel lodging when possible.

“You don’t really need special experience, you just have to be compassionate and willing to assist others,” said Wendy Savage, the executive Director of the American Red Cross North Central Chapter.

Volunteers are needed to help staff shelter reception, registration, feeding, dormitory, information collection and other tasks. Both associate and supervisory level opportunities are available.

Health services support are also needed: RN, LPN, LVN, APRN, NP, EMT, paramedic, MD/DO or PA with an active, current and unencumbered license. Roles are also available for Certified Nursing Assistants, Certified Home Health Aides, student nurses and medical students.

This could include assisting with activities of daily living, personal assistance services, providing health education and helping to replace medications, durable medical equipment or consumable medical supplies.

If you can’t travel nationally, you can still help the Red Cross locally or from your own home.

“People can make a donation, that’s appreciated. You know, for the wildfires, for the hurricanes. It’s always appreciated […] see if there’s a blood drive available. Blood is still something always that we need to have every day, need to collect,” said Savage.

Full information on volunteer opportunities is available here.