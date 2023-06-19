An Amber Alert was issued for Amarianna Benavidez, a 7-year-old girl last seen in San Antonio, on Monday. (Photo courtesy Texas DPS)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Authorities have issued an Amber Alert for a 7-year-old girl last seen in San Antonio.

The Texas Department of Public Safety sent an alert to cell phones Monday night saying law enforcement is looking for Amarianna Benavidez. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt and purple shorts with no shoes. She’s 4-foot-3 and weighs 70 pounds, DPS said.

A flyer released after the cell phone alert said she was last seen in the 5800 block of NW Loop 410 at 1:26 p.m. Monday.

Law enforcement believes Benavidez is “in grave or immediate danger.” No information about a suspect or possible vehicle she could be traveling in was released Monday.

We will update this story once DPS releases more details. If you see her, call the San Antonio Police Department at 210-207-7660.