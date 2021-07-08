Amber Alert issued for 1-year-old, 3-month-old on Navajo Nation

NAVAJO NATION (KRQE) – An Amber Alert has been issued Thursday night for two young children officials say were abducted on the Navajo Nation in southeastern Utah. The Navajo Police Department says at approximately 4:21 p.m., the children were reported missing by their mother.

They say 16-month-old Bailey Begay and three-month-old Braidin Begay were taken by their father 35-year-old Brandon Begay who police say made threats of harming himself before taking off with the children. Navajo Police also say Brandon may be traveling towards Cortez, Colorado, Moab, Utah, Telluride, Colorado or the Delores, Colorado mountain area.

Navajo Police say Bailey has brown eyes with black hair and was last seen wearing a spaghetti strap shirt and blue jeans. Braidin also has brown eyes with black short hair and it’s unknown what she was last seen wearing.

Brandon is believed to be driving a white and brown 2005 Ford F-250 extended cab pickup with temporary Arizona tags. Police say if you see them, call the Navajo Police Department Shiprock District at 505-368-1350 or 505-368-1351 or call 911.