Alzheimer’s Association to hold ‘Forget Me Not’ gala

The Alzheimer’s Association, New Mexico Chapter is a non-profit that provides services and support to the 41,000 New Mexicans with Alzheimer’s disease. The Alzheimer’s Association, NM Chapter’s” Forget Me Not” Gala is a Garden Party Charity Ball. People will enjoy an evening of incredible food, silent auction, fun and entertainment to benefit a very important cause: the fight against Alzheimer’s disease.

The money goes to the Alzheimer’s Association. The funds allow the association to continue providing free services to the community and furthers research efforts towards a cure.

There is no cure, proven treatment or prevention. It kills more than breast cancer and prostate cancer combined.

The best way to purchase tickets for the Gala is to call Amanda Gabaldon at (505) 266-4473. Also, it is always looking for volunteers, sponsorships, and partnerships.

Go to The Alzheimer’s Association, New Mexico chapter for more information.