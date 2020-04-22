Allegiant stadium tests lights for signage and ribbon work

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The lights of Allegiant Stadium will be turned on Tuesday night at 9 p.m. The signage and ribbon work on the stadium is being tested.

Now, that the roof work is complete, the $2.5 billion, 65,000-seat stadium, which is under construction, is on track to be completed at the end of July and will be the future home of the Las Vegas Raiders.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Raiders are extending their final 2020 season ticket dues into the summer.

Other events, including concerts, will also be staged at the new stadium. Garth Brooks is scheduled to perform on Aug. 22.