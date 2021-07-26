Alleged Billy the Kid murder weapon up for auction

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The gun said to have killed Billy the Kid is going up for auction. Billy the Kid had been on the run for three months when Sheriff Pat Garrett is said to have hidden in a dark bedroom, shooting him in the chest in Fort Sumner, New Mexico.

The single-action revolver Garrett used will be offered up at Bonhams Auction House. They estimate it will go for anywhere between two and three million dollars.

Also on the auction block, a gun Billy the Kid stole and used during his last escape from jail and a contract signed by Garrett. The auction will be on August 27 in Los Angeles.

