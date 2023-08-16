(KRQE) — As clean-up begins from devastating wildfires in Hawaii, an Albuquerque native, who spent years in Lahaina, is heading back to her former home to help with some of the basics.

It’s become one of the deadliest and most destructive wildfires in U.S. history, breaking out in Maui on August 8.

One of the places seeing the most damage is Lahaina, which is a small historic town west of Maui.

Albuquerque native Jess Orr lived in Lahaina from 2019 until last year. The house she lived in is now destroyed. As soon as word got out, Orr said she knew she needed to be there.

“Knowing all of my coworkers and people that I led have lost so much in their homes and the areas around it, it’s been honestly heartbreaking,” said Orr.

She organized her own trip to Maui with donations in tow, ready to help.

“I asked for donations, and people in Albuquerque rallied around that, and now, I have more clothes than her little seven-year-old could ever use,” said Orr.

Collecting bins of clothes, shoes, toiletries, and toys to replace some of what was lost.

“I really was trying to think of things that they really would need because I only had a certain amount of totes to bring over, so I wanted to make sure that I was bringing stuff that was going to be helpful,” said Orr.

While Orr only gets to spend a few days helping out, she said she’s hopeful by what she’s already seen despite the tragedy.

“Something that has been really inspiring for me is watching the way that Maui has taken care of Maui,” said Orr.

In one week, Orr said she was able to raise a little over $2,000 for the cause. Anyone looking to donate can do so here.