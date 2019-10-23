Albuquerque men arrested after Texas trooper discovers over $846,000, drugs in vehicle

AMARILLO, TX (KRQE)- On Monday, two Albuquerque men were arrested after a Texas Highway Patrol trooper discovered over $846,000 and a small amount of oxycontin and methadone in their vehicle.

The incident took place around 11:30 p.m. after a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper stopped a 2010 Buick Enclave that was traveling west on I-40 near Conway for a traffic violation. Authorities report that the trooper found plastic-wrapped bundles of cash inside two compartments that were built into the rear floor of the vehicle.

The driver, 38-year-old Anthony Smith, and passenger, 24-year-old Andrew Gomez, both from Albuquerque, were arrested and charged with money laundering and possession of a controlled substance. Smith and Andrew have since been booked into the Carson County jail.

The Texas Department of Public Safety reports that the money and drugs were allegedly being transported from Louisville, Kentucky to Albuquerque.