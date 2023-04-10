ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Thousands of people gathered on the lawn of the White House this morning, Apr. 10, for the annual Easter Egg Roll. President Biden talked to the guests about hope and the future of our country.

Biden said, “Our future is filled with unlimited possibilities that can multiply and grow because of all the good people here and throughout the country. Ladies and gentlemen, what I see looking across the South Lawn, is a country made up of possibilities. Anything’s possible America.”

More than 30,000 people showed up for the event, including Albuquerque’s Mayor, Tim Keller. Keller said the President’s speech this morning was inspirational. Keller said, “You know, it was about unity, and I thought: that’s very important to know. And, of course, the First Lady talked about education. These are things that are so important for all of us, despite whatever we’re going through – our differences or political arguments. It’s about us together and it’s also about the next generation, and I really think that’s what his message was about.”

The annual egg roll dates back to 1887. This year’s theme was “egg-ucation.” the South Lawn was turned into a makeshift classroom with fun and educational activities for the kids.