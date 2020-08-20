Alaskan locomotive arrives in Durango

DURANGO, Colo. (KRQE) – A former locomotive from Alaska has found a new home in Durango. The former White Pass and Yukon locomotive is just one of four diesel engine’s purchased by the durango and Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad.
It arrived in Durango Wednesday afternoon. Moving the locomotive wasn’t an easy task, however. The entire rig weighs 246,000 pounds. The railroad says it expects to deploy number 107 late this year.
New Mexico Coronavirus Resource Guide
- Tracking Coronavirus in New Mexico
- Tracking Coronavirus in Navajo Nation
- Trendline Charts: New Mexico Coronavirus Cases by County, by Day