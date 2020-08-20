Alaskan locomotive arrives in Durango

National

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DURANGO, Colo. (KRQE) – A former locomotive from Alaska has found a new home in Durango. The former White Pass and Yukon locomotive is just one of four diesel engine’s purchased by the durango and Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad.

It arrived in Durango Wednesday afternoon. Moving the locomotive wasn’t an easy task, however. The entire rig weighs 246,000 pounds. The railroad says it expects to deploy number 107 late this year.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resource Guide

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Thursday Afternoon Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss