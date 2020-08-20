Alaskan locomotive arrives in Durango

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) -- With a touch of magic, one El Pasoan is hosting what she calls an escape for the community amid the pandemic, while also honoring the victims and survivors of the August 3, 2019 shooting at the Walmart store located near Cielo Vista Mall.

It's the wizarding world of Harry Potter, Airbnb style. It's where you can find props like wands, cloaks, and mysterious footsteps that lead you to your escape with a bit of magic.

"At the end of the day we have issues, we have problems, but we still have that hope that we could be happy again and do what we have to do," Adria Gonzalez, the host of the Harry Potter Airbnb said.

Gonzalez said it's to help all El Pasoans escape from many grim realities we've been facing this past year.