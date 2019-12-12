Alaska Airlines offers priority boarding to people in holiday gear

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Alaska Airlines has announced that on Dec. 20, anyone wearing a holiday sweater will be given priority boarding.

They say it’s a way to celebrate “National Ugly Sweater Day.” The airline also says that any kind of holiday sweater will do even if it’s not technically ugly.

This is the third year in a row that Alaska Airlines is running this promotion.

Passengers are also encouraged to tweet photos or videos of them getting into the holiday spirit with the hashtags UglySweaterDay and #iFlyAlaska.

The airline is also playing holiday-themed boarding music and free holiday movies onboard throughout the month of December.