Airplane makes emergency landing in west El Paso

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It has been a high-flying start to conference play for the Lobos women's basketball team. UNM is 3-0 against Mountain West opponents and has been putting up offensive numbers that rank among the best in the country.

On Thursday, the Lobos had their highest-scoring night of the season in a 98-83 victory over Utah State. The explosion of points came by way of a new program and Mountain West record 21 three-point field goals made. Tay Duff and Jaedyn De La Cerda led the charge with seven each, while four other Lobos got at least one bucket from beyond the arc. The 21 threes against the Aggies brought the Lobos season total to 156, which ranks 3rd in the country. The sensational deep shooting is just the tip of the ice burg for how UNM has been playing this year, as many individual players are posting stats that deserve recognition.