Aide recounts actions tying Trump to delay in Ukraine funds

Top U.S. diplomat in Ukraine William Taylor, left, and Career Foreign Service officer George Kent are sworn in prior to testifying before the House Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, during the first public impeachment hearing of President Donald Trump’s efforts to tie U.S. aid for Ukraine to investigations of his political opponents. (Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool Photo via AP)

WASHINGTON (AP) – Testimony in the House impeachment investigation is tying President Donald Trump more closely to the allegation that he held up military aid to Ukraine in exchange for investigations of his political rivals.

A National Security Council aide said that Ambassador Gordon Sondland told a Ukrainian official that the assistance would be delivered once a Ukraine official announced an investigation into the gas company for which Joe Biden’s son worked.

Lawmakers released a transcript of Tim Morrison’s testimony on Saturday. Morrison also recounted that Sondland told him he was discussing the Ukraine matters directly with Trump.

Both Morrison and Sondland are scheduled to testify publicly next week. Holding up aid to Ukraine for political purposes is the central charge from Democrats investigating impeachment.