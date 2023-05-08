(KTLA) – Actor Scott Baio, best known for his roles in “Happy Days” and “Charles in Charge,” is leaving the Golden State.

In a series of tweets, Baio explained why he was making the decision.

“After 45 years, I’m making my way to finally ‘exit stage right’ from California,” he tweeted.

Underneath that tweet, he attached a screengrab of a newscast by Nexstar’s KTLA. He also attached a quote from a KTLA story about homeless encampments in Beverly Hills.

“The most recent survey conducted by the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority found approximately 69,000 people experiencing homelessness in L.A. County and 41,000 in the city in 2022,” his tweet quoted from the article.

The tweet then prompted his followers to ask questions.

“Yeah, no reason to live in a city where there’s homeless people. Your career in LA has been over for years. Superficial folks shouldn’t live in CA. Where you headed Chachi?” tweeted one person.

Baio, whose last on-screen credit on IMBd is listed as the 2021 film “Courting Mom and Dad,” then responded and said, “This brings down property value. Also, no consequences for crime that is rampant, making things higher in price and it’s just not a safe place anymore.”

Followers told the 62-year-old to move to Florida, but he revealed he already has a home there.

It’s unclear if he’s going to reside there full-time.

When another follower noted that California wouldn’t miss Baio’s “right-wing” stance on issues, he responded with, “Maybe not, but they’ll certainly miss the high taxes I pay!” he tweeted.

The 62-year-old has been an outspoken Republican and Trump supporter for years.

Baio’s $3.8 million Woodland Hill home has been on the market since at least early April, according to Realtor.com. He reportedly paid $1.85 million for the property in 2010.

Baio’s announcement comes months after Mark Wahlberg announced he was leaving California for Nevada to give his children a “better life.” Other celebrities have left in recent years, including Joe Rogan, Rob Schneider, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds.