About 5,000 golden eagles winter in eastern U.S.

In this photo provided by the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, biologist Jeff Makemson releases a female golden eagle dubbed Elliot creek after she was fitted wtih a cellular tracking tag in February 2017 at the Oakmulgee Wildlife Management Area. An estimated 5,000 golden eagles winter in the eastern U.S. after spending the breeding season in eastern Canada. The last data received from this eagle’s tag showed her near Lake Superior in Ontario in November 2018. (Drew Tincher/Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources)

MISSISSIPPI (AP) – Golden eagles are back from Canada, spending the winter in the eastern U.S.

Researcher Trish Miller says that when she and her husband began studying golden eagles east of the Mississippi River, scientists had not realized how many there were — particularly in Alabama. The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources says four tagged birds are back in Alabama wintering grounds and a fifth is on the way.

Scientists keep tabs on golden eagles in two ways: fitting them with cellular tracking tags and setting out bait monitored with motion-sensitive game cameras.