ABDUCTED: 16-year-old girl last seen in Waco believed to be in grave danger

Alejandra Diana Castro (Waco Police Department)

WACO, Texas (KXAN) — The Waco Police Department is asking for any information regarding a 16-year-old girl who they say was abducted Sunday, March 21.

According to WPD, Alejandra Diana Castro was last seen around 1:25 a.m. Sunday morning in the area of Connor Avenue and South 20th Street in Waco.

Castro is believed to be in grave/immediate danger. The suspect believed to be involved was last heard from in Waco.

Alejandra is described as 5’5,” 140 pounds, black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing glasses, a white crop top, an Ariat jacket with a Mexico flag on the back, and blue jeans.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call Waco police at (254) 750-7500.

