Skip to content
KRQE News 13 Albuquerque - Santa Fe
Albuquerque
86°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live/Video
Video Center
Live Broadcast
CBSN Live Stream
News
Top Stories
Local News
News Resources
Larry Barker
On Special Assignment
2020 Elections
Politics – Government
Protests
Washington D.C. Bureau
Wildfires
U.S. News
World
KRQE+
Don’t Miss
Entertainment
Weird
BorderReport.com
MysteryWire.com
Top Stories
Dems hope to turn Texas blue in November, GOP says it will stay red
Video
101 Tijuana churches to reopen Aug. 15 with COVID-19 safety measures in place, bishop says
A Snowball Fight: Baltimore vs. New Orleans
Video
Santa Fe police searching for shooting incident suspect
Coronavirus
Complete COVID-19 Resource Guide
Latest Coronavirus News
New Mexico Coronavirus News
Tracking COVID-19 in New Mexico
Tracking COVID-19 in Navajo Nation
Trendline Charts: New Mexico COVID Cases by County, by Day
COVID-19 Testing Sites
We’re Open
Weather
Radar
VIDEO Full Forecast
Closings & Delays
Alerts
Extreme Heat
Hourly Forecasts
Map Center
New Mexico Wind Conditions
Albuquerque
Rio Rancho
East Mountains/Edgewood
Santa Fe/Northern Mtns
Farmington/Northwest NM
Durango/Southern CO
Las Vegas
Roswell
Roads
Live Traffic Map & Cameras
Road Weather
Albuquerque I-40 Cameras
Albuquerque I-25 Cameras
Paseo/Coors/Rio Rancho
Bernalillo/550
I-40 Corridor
I-25/Northern New Mexico
I-25/Southern New Mexico
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
Always On
ReportIt!
Submit a News Tip to ReportIt!
Report It Photos
More
New Mexico Living
FOX New Mexico
New Mexico CW – My50TV
About Us
Advertise or Sales Inquiry
Contact Us
Contests
Email Newsletters
Horoscopes
Internship
Jobs/Career Opportunities
KRQE Cares
KRQE Digital
Meet The Team
Mobile Apps
New Mexico Lottery
Sitemap
Text Alerts
TV Schedule
Corrections
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Business Hiring Due to COVID-19
Careers at KRQE
Search
Search
Search
A Snowball Fight: Baltimore vs. New Orleans
National
by: Christopher Leach
Posted:
Aug 7, 2020 / 06:12 PM MDT
/
Updated:
Aug 7, 2020 / 06:12 PM MDT
Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates
Virus
News
App
Upates
Email
Updates
Coronavirus
Resources
📝 Report a Typo
📮 Submit a News Tip
📱 Download the KRQE Apps
Latest Video
Bonito Lake suffers flooding; delays expected in ongoing project
Video
Local duck's leg on the mend
Video
National survey shows Albuquerque on par with major cities regarding violent crime
Video
Law enforcement agencies exploring body camera funding, tech options
Video
State committee discusses long term negative economic effects of coronavirus in New Mexico
Video
State committee discusses long term negative economic effects of coronavirus in New Mexico
Video
Now Trending on KRQE.com
Trendline Charts: New Mexico Coronavirus Cases by County, by Day
Agencies investigate fire that burned down part of Ojo Caliente Spa
Video
Tracking Coronavirus in New Mexico: 21,965 Positive Cases
Taos man severely injured cliff jumping in Abiquiu Lake
Video
White House calls out Mayor Tim Keller over funding claims
Video
Onions recalled as more than 600 Americans get sick
Trolls doll pulled after complaints it promotes child abuse
Video Forecast
Grant's Friday Evening Forecast
Video
More Weather Video Forecast
Don't Miss
Conchas Lake residents say they’ve got a bear problem
Video
NMSU marching band creates masks with opening for instruments
Video
Taos man severely injured cliff jumping in Abiquiu Lake
Video
More Don't Miss