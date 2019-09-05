ATF, FBI raid home of alleged Odessa shooter gun supplier

Authorities look at a U.S. Mail vehicle, which was involved in Saturday’s shooting, outside the Cinergy entertainment center Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, in Odessa, Texas. (Mark Rogers/Odessa American via AP)

LUBBOCK, TX (KRQE) – The FBI and ATF have raided the home of a Lubbock man they believe illegally sold the gun used in Saturday’s mass shooting in West Texas.

Police are not identifying the man at this point but believe he sold an AR style rifle to 36-year-old Seth Ator, who had been denied a license in 2014 after failing a federal background check.

The check also discovered Ator had previously been committed to a mental facility for being a danger to himself and others.

Ator is accused of killing seven and injuring 20. The alleged seller of the gun has not been charged.