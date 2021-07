SAN DIEGO — The Port of San Diego’s Big Bay Boom fireworks show is back to light up San Diego Bay on July 4th.

Fireworks will launch simultaneously from four barges strategically located across the bay, and FOX 5 San Diego’s cameras will capture it all from the best viewpoints.

FOX 5 San Diego coverage starts at 8 p.m., and fireworks launch at 9 p.m.

Watch in the player above.