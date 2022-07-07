WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man who allegedly pointed a gun and threatened customers at a Denny’s in April is back behind bars after police said he kicked in a woman’s door, hit her, and choked her until she lost consciousness.

Officers with the Wichita Falls Police Department said Timothy Henderson, 35, resisted arrest when he returned to the woman’s home two hours later, as he did when arrested for the restaurant incident.

Timothy Henderson mugshot courtesy Wichita County Jail

The victim said she was outside smoking a cigarette and saw Henderson, whom she divorced about 5 years ago, on the porch.

According to the affidavit, the victim told police she told Henderson to go, went inside, and locked the door.

The victim then said Henderson kicked the door in, came inside the house, and hit her in the back of her head.

The victim said Henderson followed her into the hallway where he grabbed her around the neck. She said he lifted her off the ground and said he was going to kill her.

The victim told authorities she believed she was going to die. Henderson and the victim’s daughter came out of her room at one point and yelled at Henderson, “Don’t hurt my mom!”

According to the affidavit, the victim said she lost consciousness, and police said it appeared she had a popped blood vessel in one eye.

Police say Henderson was gone when they arrived, but two hours later he returned and was arrested after a brief struggle on the porch.

According to authorities, Henderson tried to pin his arm underneath his body so they could not place him in handcuffs, but once he was in handcuffs, they said he would push against officers as they were attempting to put him in the back of their police unit.

Henderson’s 2005 mugshot

Henderson’s 2011 mugshot

Henderson’s 2013 mugshot

A records check on Henderson revealed 13 arrests since 2005 and a plethora of charges during that time, including continuous violence against the family, aggravated assault, and burglary of a motor vehicle.

Henderson was arrested in April 2022 after being placed on the most wanted list, and released after posting bond the same day.

Police said the gun incident on April 11 was at Denny’s on Maurine after he had been invited to dine with another group. Police said he was arrested outside the restaurant after a struggle, and the gun was in his waistband.

In 2020, Henderson was charged with continuous violence against the family and sentenced to community supervision in 2021. Following the April 2022 arrest at Denny’s a motion was filed to revoke that sentence.

That motion was denied, however, in June 2022, the court ruled to add additional terms to his sentence.

Among those new requirements were an extension of the sentence until 2027, a requirement to enroll in a self-control class, and weekly urine tests.

Henderson has 7 cases pending in the courts.