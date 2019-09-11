Aerial video shows extensive storm damage in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – KELOLAND News has obtained the first aerial video of the damage across the City of Sioux Falls.

You can see the roof missing on part of Avera’s Behavioral Health and Heart Hospital buildings near 69th Street and Louise Avenue.

You can also see Advance Auto Parts and Plaza 41, where the tornado appears to have touched down in the middle of the buildings. There is extensive damage to Pizza Ranch, The Original Pancake House and Tuesday Morning.

The owner of Pizza Ranch tells KELOLAND News that his insurance agent believes the entire Plaza 41 will have to be torn down and it may take up to eight months before businesses can reopen.