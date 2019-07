OAKLAND, CA (KRQE)- A pop-up museum in California is taking visitors on a trip to the past, well the not so distant past in the 1990s.

It’s called 90’s Experience and the museum features twelve installations highlighting all things 90’s including the music, the fashion, and event the breakfast cereal.

“We invite everybody out to smell, feel, see, touch, taste all things 90s,” said Emilio Garcia with 90’s Experience.

The exhibit is located in Oakland’s Jack London Square through the end of July.