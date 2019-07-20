6-year-old baseball coach loses it after being ejected from game

National

by: WFLA 8 On Your Side Staff

Posted: / Updated:

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WFLA) – A meltdown on the baseball field isn’t uncommon, but this one is kind of adorable.

6-year-old “Coach Drake” got ejected from a Kalamazoo Growlers game in the seventh inning and it did not make him happy. He threw some bats and even dumped a bucket of balls on the field.

According to CBS, Coach Drake is Drake Livingston whose father works for the Growlers organization and brought the 6-year-old on as an assistant pitching coach for the summer college league.

According to the announcer, Coach Drake holds the league’s record for ejections. The Growlers lost 12 to 9.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Now on KRQE.com

Weather

More Video Forecast

Don't Miss