6-year-old baseball coach loses it after being ejected from game

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WFLA) – A meltdown on the baseball field isn’t uncommon, but this one is kind of adorable.

6-year-old “Coach Drake” got ejected from a Kalamazoo Growlers game in the seventh inning and it did not make him happy. He threw some bats and even dumped a bucket of balls on the field.

According to CBS, Coach Drake is Drake Livingston whose father works for the Growlers organization and brought the 6-year-old on as an assistant pitching coach for the summer college league.

According to the announcer, Coach Drake holds the league’s record for ejections. The Growlers lost 12 to 9.