GOSHEN, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Law enforcement in Central California are investigating the shooting deaths of six people, including a 6-month-old baby.

Deputies responded early Monday morning to an address in Goshen for reports of multiple shots heard, said Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux. Goshen, a community of about 3,000, lies along Highway 99 between Fresno and Bakersfield.

At first, deputies believed there may have been an active shooter due to the number of rounds being fired, Boudreaux said.

When deputies arrived, they found two victims dead in the street. As they searched the area, they found a third victim in the doorway of a home.

Deputies continued their search as they called for backup, and found more victims, including a 17-year-old mother and a 6-month-old child. Both had been shot in the head.

One of the victims had been found alive, Boudreaux said, and was put in an ambulance. However, he did not make it and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The sheriff said there are at least two suspects, and this was not a random act of violence.

“We believe that this was a targeted family. We believe that there are gang associations involved in this scene, as well as potential narcotics investigations,” the sheriff said. He added the sheriff’s office had conducted a search warrant at the house in a drug investigation just one week before the shooting. He did not specify if anything that had been found.

Some “survivors” have been escorted away from the house, Boudreaux said.

Boudreaux said “all resources” were being dedicated to the investigation.