5-year-old from Indianapolis starts diversity book drive

NATIONAL (CBS Newspath) – On this Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the nation takes a pause, with many Americans using the holiday as a day of service. A kindergartener in Indianapolis, Indiana, is already well ahead in making a difference.

Five-year-old Amor Coleman is a little girl with big ideas. In her kindergarten classroom, she noticed the books rarely include characters that look like her. So, she decided to fix that and started collecting books for Black History Month for friends at school.

With help from her mother, she launched a book drive to collect stories about people of different races and ethnic backgrounds – one for each student in her grade. She previews the options on Instagram.

“It makes me feel that we can give books out to other people so they can learn about our history too,” says Amor.

She put her wish list on Amazon and the books came pouring in. Instead of a few dozen, several hundred have already been donated.

Amor’s mother, Erica Scott, hopes it’s been a meaningful experience for her daughter. “I hope that she feels empowered and proud and feels like she, even at the age of five, can make an impact at her school and the community,” Erica says.

Amor is teaching us all a lesson about the ABCs of activism and why we’re never too young to make a difference.

Her mom says they plan to use the extra books they’re receiving to sponsor other schools and community centers in their area.