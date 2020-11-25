5 ways to lower your risk of spreading COVID-19 at Thanksgiving

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Dr. Michael Craun, chief medical officer for St. David’s Round Rock Hospital, offers five ways to lower your risk of COVID-19 with the following recommendations on Thanksgiving gatherings.
- Eating Inside? Wear a mask.
“For certain, wear the mask when you’re not eating and when you’re not wearing a mask, have a place to store the mask so it’s not soiled or dirty or may be contaminated,” Craun says.
- Eating Outside? Wear a mask.
“I think people are less likely to wear the mask because they feel more comfortable outside but the fact is the virus is still transmittable in close range whether you’re inside or outside,” he says. “So, I would recommend you still wear the mask while outside.”
- Designate a server.
“With the utensils, they tend to carry the virus longer, he says, “so we recommend you don’t share utensils between different dishes and use disposables if at all possible.
It’s probably safer if one person would be the server, masked with gloves, and do all the serving for that particular meal.”
- Wash your hands frequently.
Make sure everyone washes their hands with soap and water for 20 seconds before and after eating. Use hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available.
- Should I get a COVID-19 Test before gathering?
Dr. Craun says the risk of spreading COVID-19 at any gathering is possible if you’re asymptomatic, or even if you have a recent negative COVID-19 test.
- “It’s what have the individuals done prior to the event? If, they have exposed themselves and don’t know that, then the risk is substantial that you may contact the illness,” he says.