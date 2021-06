[1] Widow of murdered State Police officer files wrongful death lawsuit The state's Department of Public Safety is being sued by the widow of State Police Officer Darian Jarrott who was killed during a traffic stop in February. Gabriella Jarrott is claiming her husband died because of the department's negligence. Ofc. Jarrott was killed in I-10 near Deming by Omar Cueva. According to the lawsuit, Cueva was an extremely dangerous drug trafficker which was known by Jarrott's supervisors. The lawsuit claims Jarrott's supervisors didn't inform him of Cueva's criminal background and directed Jarrott to do the traffic stop without any backup or protective gear. Cueva was later killed in a shootout. In response, State Police and DPS say they will not be commenting on this lawsuit at this time.

[2] State offering $100 for people to get their vaccine this week Starting Monday through Thursday, New Mexicans who get vaccinated will get $100 from the state. The Department of Health announced it will pay New Mexicans who complete their vaccination series this week. The state says about 41,000 more New Mexicans need to be fully vaccinated by June 17 so the state can reopen by July 1.