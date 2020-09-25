30 Chihuahuas found in Colorado Springs garage after owner evicted

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KXRM) – Thirty Chihuahuas were found in a Colorado Springs apartment garage after their owner was evicted Wednesday, according to the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region.

Officers said the dogs were living in crates in the garage.

“Having 30 dogs in one residence is not only bad for the animals and humans involved, but also against the law in Colorado Springs, where the owner was living,” HSPPR said in a statement.

HSPPR Animal Law Enforcement officers retrieved 26 chihuahuas from a garage in Colorado Springs Wednesday. / Photo by @SarahMatulaPhotography, HSPPR photography volunteer

After discussing his options with animal law enforcement officers, the owner surrendered 26 of the dogs to the humane society. He kept four of them, “which put him in compliance with the legal limit,” according to HSPPR.

The dogs were taken to HSPPR’s Colorado Springs location, where they were given preliminary exams. Most of the Chihuahuas are medically healthy, according to HSPPR. A few will need dental surgeries, some are fearful and will need time in HSPPR’s behavior modification program, and all will need to be spayed or neutered.

HSPPR estimates some of the Chihuahuas could be available for adoption as early as next week.