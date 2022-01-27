HOUSTON (KXAN) — Three Houston police officers were shot Thursday, and officials are searching for the suspect. Police tweeted it happened in the 2100 block of McGowen Street, which is east of Midtown and Interstate 69.
The suspect left the scene in a white Mercedes. The officers were taken to the Memorial Hermann hospital. The extent of their injuries weren’t initially specified.
Police are asking people to avoid the area.