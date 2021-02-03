3 dead, 1 taken to hospital in southwest Colorado Springs shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Co. – The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) is investigating a deadly shooting near Fort Carson. Deputies were called to the shooting around 5 p.m. to the 4300 block of Loomis Avenue Wednesday. When deputies arrived at the fourplex complex they found three people dead and another victim suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victims’ names and ages are not known at this time. EPSO believes it was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community.

