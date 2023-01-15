(STACKER) – The Endangered Species Act is a landmark conservation law that has brought wildlife threatened by habitat destruction, climate change, and other issues back from the brink of extinction—the iconic Bald Eagle is one of the most well-known examples.

In 2019, the Trump Administration rolled back several major protections outlined in the Endangered Species Act. These changes included banning blanket protections for newly threatened species and allowing cost to be a consideration when evaluating what it would take to save at-risk species. While in office, Trump took more than 100 legislative actions favoring business over the environment. In July 2022, U.S. District Judge Jon Tigar, presiding in Northern California, threw out the Trump-era changes, restoring critical protection for threatened species.

More than 1,300 species in the U.S. are listed as either endangered or threatened under the Endangered Species Act. Some of these animals are found nowhere else in the world. Stacker compiled a list of 25 endangered animals that are only found in the United States using the 2022 International Union for Conservation of Nature Red List and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Endangered Species list.

All animals on this list are classified as either Endangered or Critically Endangered by the IUCN, and classified as either Endangered or Threatened by the federal government. While the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service identifies critical habitats and provides legal protections for endangered species, the IUCN helps raise global awareness through data collection, analysis, fieldwork, advocacy, and fundraising.

Salt marsh harvest mouse

– Scientific name: Reithrodontomys raviventris

– Red List status: Endangered

– Geographic range: California

Utah prairie dog

– Scientific name: Cynomys parvidens

– Red List status: Endangered

– Geographic range: Utah

Red wolf

– Scientific name: Canis rufus

– Red List status: Critically endangered

– Geographic range: North Carolina

Kauai cave wolf spider

– Scientific name: Adelocosa anops

– Red List status: Endangered

– Geographic range: Hawaii

Laysan duck

– Scientific name: Anas laysanensis

– Red List status: Critically endangered

– Geographic range: Hawaii

Yosemite toad

– Scientific name: Anaxyrus canorus

– Red List status: Endangered

– Geographic range: California

Gunnison sage-grouse

– Scientific name: Centrocercus minimus

– Red List status: Endangered

– Geographic range: Colorado, Utah

Devils Hole pupfish

– Scientific name: Cyprinodon diabolis

– Red List status: Critically endangered

– Geographic range: Nevada

Fanshell

– Scientific name: Cyprogenia stegaria

– Red List status: Critically endangered

– Geographic range: Tennessee, Kentucky, Virginia

Giant kangaroo rat

– Scientific name: Dipodomys ingens

– Red List status: Endangered

– Geographic range: California

Delta green ground beetle

– Scientific name: Elaphrus viridis

– Red List status: Critically endangered

– Geographic range: California

Jollyville Plateau salamander

– Scientific name: Eurycea tonkawae

– Red List status: Endangered

– Geographic range: Texas

California condor

– Scientific name: Gymnogyps californianus

– Red List status: Critically endangered

– Geographic range: California, Arizona, Utah

American burying beetle

– Scientific name: Nicrophorus americanus

– Red List status: Critically endangered

– Geographic range: Arkansas, Kansas, Massachusetts, Nebraska, Ohio, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Texas

Squirrel Chimney Cave shrimp

– Scientific name: Palaemonetes cummingi

– Red List status: Critically endangered

– Geographic range: Florida

Crested honeycreeper (Akohekohe)

– Scientific name: Palmeria dolei

– Red List status: Critically endangered

– Geographic range: Hawaii

Red Hills salamander

– Scientific name: Phaeognathus hubrichti

– Red List status: Endangered

– Geographic range: Alabama

Louisiana pine snake

– Scientific name: Pituophis ruthveni

– Red List status: Endangered

– Geographic range: Louisiana, Texas

Woundfin

– Scientific name: Plagopterus argentissimus

– Red List status: Critically endangered

– Geographic range: Arizona, Utah, Nevada

Alabama red-bellied turtle

– Scientific name: Pseudemys alabamensis

– Red List status: Endangered

– Geographic range: Alabama

Bruneau Hot springsnail

– Scientific name: Pyrgulopsis bruneauensis

– Red List status: Critically endangered

– Geographic range: Idaho

Mountain yellow-legged frog

– Scientific name: Rana muscosa

– Red List status: Endangered

– Geographic range: California

Flattened musk turtle

– Scientific name: Sternotherus depressus

– Red List status: Critically endangered

– Geographic range: Alabama

Coachella Valley fringe-toed lizard

– Scientific name: Uma inornata

– Red List status: Endangered

– Geographic range: California

Northern Idaho ground squirrel

– Scientific name: Urocitellus brunneus

– Red List status: Critically endangered

– Geographic range: Idaho