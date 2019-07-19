200-lb python at Florida zoo could reach record size

(KRQE)-Tuesday was World Snake Day which makes it a perfect week to admire what could become the world’s largest python.

Ginormica is a 200-pound, 20-foot long python that lives at the Emerald Coast Zoo in Florida. The snake is more than double the average length of reticulated pythons according to the Michigan Museum of Zoology.

Ginormica is 6-years-old and could live to be 75 according to Rick the Reptiles Guy at Emerald Coast Zoo.

The Guinness World Record was set in 2011 by Missouri’s Medusa who measured 25-feet and 2-inches long. As of now, Ginormica isn’t long enough to break the record but that could change someday in the near future.

