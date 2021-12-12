20 asylum seekers sent back to Mexican officials

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The U.S. returned the largest group of asylum seekers to Mexico since the Biden administration restarted the migrant protection protocols, or remain in Mexico, program. CBP says late Friday morning, 20 men were sent to Mexican immigration officials.

Juarez officials say they will take a maximum of 35 migrants per day and Mexico’s president has said the country will protect migrants expelled from the U.S. but will continue to watch out for their fellow people’s well-being.

