2 scenic railroads nominated for USA Today contest

DURANGO, Colo. (KRQE) – Two popular attractions are up for a national award. The Cumbres Toltec Scenic Railroad and the Durango and Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad are both nominees for USA Today’s scenic train ride contest.

Right now, Cumbres and Toltec are at the top with Durango and Silverston in second. You can vote for your favorite on the newspaper’s website once per day through June 7 at 12 pm. To see the leader board or to vote, visit 10best.com/awards/travel/best-scenic-train-ride/durango-silverton-narrow-gauge-railroad.

