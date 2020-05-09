2 arrested in slaying of Michigan guard over face mask order

FLINT, Mich. (AP) – Michigan authorities say two men wanted in the fatal shooting of a security guard who demanded a woman wear a mask while shopping at a store are in custody.
Genesee County authorities say 23-year-old Ramonyea Bishop was taken into custody Friday at an apartment in Bay City.
His alleged accomplice, 44-year-old Larry Teague, was arrested Thursday near a motel in Houston.
The men and Sharmel Teague, the wife of Larry Teague, are charged with first degree murder in the May 1 shooting of Calvin Munerlyn at a Family Dollar store in Flint.