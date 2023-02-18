EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Police Department has released new information regarding the Cielo Vista Mall shooting that left one person dead and three others injured Wednesday.

Police say that at approximately 5:05 p.m., a confrontation happened between two groups near the food court area.

Police confirm that the first group consisted of 17-year-old Angeles Zaragoza who has now been identified to have died at the scene, a 17-year-old Hispanic boy who was seriously injured, a 17-year-old Hispanic girl, a 16-year-old Hispanic boy, a 14-year-old Hispanic boy, and a 14-year-old Hispanic girl.

Police confirm the second group consisted of a 16-year-old boy, who has been identified as the shooter, a 20-year-old Hispanic male who was injured, a 17-year Hispanic boy, and a 15-year-old Hispanic boy.

According to police, the confrontation between the two groups escalated into a physical fight. As the fight escalated, the 16-year-old suspect from the second group reportedly pulled out a handgun. The suspect reportedly fatally shot 17-year-old Zaragoza and seriously wounded a 17-year-old boy who was a apart of the first group. The 20-year-old Hispanic male who was a part of the second group was shot as well.

As soon as the shooting ended, the 16-year-old suspect began to run and was pointing the gun towards the direction of bystanders, including 32-year-old Emanuel Duran, who has been identified by police to be a licensed to carry holder. As the 16-year-old ran towards Duran and bystanders, Duran drew his handgun and shot him.

An off-duty El Paso police officer arrived at the area of the shooting and helped Duran provide aid to the 16-year-old suspect and others who were injured. Investigators revealed that there were at least two other legally armed citizens in the area of the shooting but were not involved.

According to police, the investigation continues, charges are pending against the 16-year-old suspect and the handgun was stolen. He was last listed in stable condition.