CHICAGO (AP) — A 16-year-old boy was fatally shot near “The Bean” in Millennium Park in Chicago on Saturday, authorities said.

The Chicago Police Department said the boy was shot in the chest at about 7:30 p.m. near the popular tourist attraction. Police have not yet identified the boy.

He was taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

At least two suspects were taken in for questioning and at least two weapons were recovered, authorities said.

An investigation is ongoing. Police did not provide any additional information.

Hundreds of people were at the park Saturday as part of demonstrations across the U.S. protesting a recently leaked draft opinion that suggests the Supreme Court is prepared to overturn the constitutional right to abortion. It is unclear if the teen who was shot was part of the demonstrations.

Police cleared and closed the park following the shooting. It is unclear when it will reopen.