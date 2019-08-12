14 people rescued from Rio Grande in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KRQE) — A group of 14 people was rescued from the Rio Grande in El Paso on Monday morning.

First responders were called out to a canal along the river after reports of a group in distress. Border Patrol and firefighters were called out to help.

No word yet on their conditions or how they ended up in the river, but the Border Patrol says the group included families. One person with that group does remain unaccounted for.

“They’re actively looking for one Hispanic male that was seen being taken by the waters around the river. Of course, this was a collaboration and an effort by the El Paso Fire Department, the U.S. Border Patrol and the Mexican authorities,” Agent Ramiro Corder, a Border Patrol spokesperson, said.

Agents are now using a helicopter to search for that man.