14 people rescued from Rio Grande in El Paso

National

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Photo courtesy KTSM 9 News

EL PASO, Texas (KRQE) — A group of 14 people was rescued from the Rio Grande in El Paso on Monday morning.

First responders were called out to a canal along the river after reports of a group in distress. Border Patrol and firefighters were called out to help.

No word yet on their conditions or how they ended up in the river, but the Border Patrol says the group included families. One person with that group does remain unaccounted for.

“They’re actively looking for one Hispanic male that was seen being taken by the waters around the river. Of course, this was a collaboration and an effort by the El Paso Fire Department, the U.S. Border Patrol and the Mexican authorities,” Agent Ramiro Corder, a Border Patrol spokesperson, said.

Agents are now using a helicopter to search for that man.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Weather

More Video Forecast

Don't Miss