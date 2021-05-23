14 injured, teen dies after fight leads to shooting during ‘unauthorized’ concert in South Carolina

UPDATE: Authorities say 14 people were shot, including a 14-year-old female who suffered fatal gunshot wounds, during the incident.

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities say a fight led to a shooting during an “unauthorized” outdoor concert late Saturday night in North Charleston, South Carolina. Officers with the North Charleston Police Department responded to the area of Piggly Wiggly Drive and W. Jimtown Drive just before 10:30 p.m. to investigate a shooting.

When they arrived, officers say they located several victims suffering from gunshot wounds. The victims were initially treated at the scene and taken to area hospitals.

Several additional victims were located at local hospitals after getting their own ride.

According to Deputy Chief Scott Deckard with NCPD, an initial investigation revealed a fight broke out during what he called an unannounced and unauthorized concert event within the neighborhood.

Detectives say the fight happened near the stage prior to shots being fired.

The North Charleston Police Department is investigating the incident. They say 14 people were injured and a 14-year-old female, who has not yet been identified, died from gunshot wounds.

No suspect information has been released. Count on us for updates.