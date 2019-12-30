13th Annual Good Riddance Day takes place in New York City

NEW YORK, NY – DECEMBER 28: A general view of atmosphere at The “Good Riddance Day” Event at Times Square, Broadway Plaza on December 28, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NY (KRQE)- Many are looking forward to a fresh start in 2020.

The 13th annual Good Riddance Day celebration took place over this weekend in New York City’s Times Square. New Yorkers and visitors alike had the opportunity to write down their unpleasant or embarrassing memories from 2019 to be destroyed.

According to the Times Square official website, the event is inspired by a Latin American tradition where those celebrating the new year stuff dolls with objects that represent bad memories which are then set on fire.