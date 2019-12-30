Live Now
WATCH KRQE THIS MORNING
Closings & Delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

13th Annual Good Riddance Day takes place in New York City

National

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK, NY – DECEMBER 28: A general view of atmosphere at The “Good Riddance Day” Event at Times Square, Broadway Plaza on December 28, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NY (KRQE)- Many are looking forward to a fresh start in 2020.

The 13th annual Good Riddance Day celebration took place over this weekend in New York City’s Times Square. New Yorkers and visitors alike had the opportunity to write down their unpleasant or embarrassing memories from 2019 to be destroyed.

According to the Times Square official website, the event is inspired by a Latin American tradition where those celebrating the new year stuff dolls with objects that represent bad memories which are then set on fire.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Weather

More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞

Winter Weather Special ➞

Nominate a Remarkable Woman ➞