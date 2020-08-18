100 years ago: Women gain the right to vote in the U.S.

NATIONAL (CBS NEWSPATH) – Women secured the right to vote 100 years ago this August, when the 19th Amendment was ratified after a hard-fought battle that lasted decades.

In Seneca Falls, New York, the birthplace of the women’s rights movement, skydivers made sure to celebrate the occasion and encourage everyone to vote.

The skydivers touched down right across from where famed suffragist Elizabeth Cady Stanton presented her “Declaration of Sentiments” at the Seneca Falls Convention in 1848. But it took another 72 years for the 19th Amendment to become law.

“Think about what happened, between, in those 72 years. It was not easily won,” says Kate Bennett, board chair of the National Women’s Hall of Fame, which is dedicated to the achievements of great American women. “What we’re doing here is writing women into history, who are the people who have knocked through the glass ceiling.”

The founding document of the women’s rights movement is inscribed at the convention site, proclaiming that all men and women are created equal. But many say there is still plenty of work to be done.

“Are we better off than when we were in the 1600s, 1700s? Sure. Are we perfect? No,” says Coline Jenkins, Stanton’s great-great-granddaughter. She’d like to see her ancestor’s work taken a step further with a 28th Amendment. “What about all the other legal rights that not only women need, but men need? Let’s put equality into our Constitution,” Jenkins says.

The 19th Amendment primarily enabled White women to vote. It was the Voting Rights Act of 1965 outlawing discriminatory practices that ultimately cleared the path for all women to cast a ballot.