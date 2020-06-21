1 man dead, 11 people wounded in Minneapolis shooting

A police vehicle is parked outside the Uptown Theatre Sunday, June 21, 2020, following a shooting in Minneapolis’ Uptown neighborhood. Multiple people were shot, one fatally, when gunfire broke out shortly after midnight Sunday. (AP Photo/Doug Glass)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Police say one man is dead and 11 people are wounded following a shooting in Minneapolis. Minneapolis police initially said 10 people had been shot with “various severity levels of injuries,” but revised their total just after 3 a.m. Sunday.

People stand near a storefront of a shoe store damaged by gunfire as a police vehicle remains on the scene outside the Uptown Theatre Sunday, June 21, 2020, following a shooting in Minneapolis’ Uptown neighborhood. Multiple people were shot, one fatally, when gunfire broke out shortly after midnight Sunday. (AP Photo/Doug Glass)

An initial tweet from Minneapolis police advised the public to avoid the area in Uptown Minneapolis, a commercial district that includes several bars and restaurants. No one was in custody in connection with the shooting as of 4 a.m., according to a police release that said a preliminary investigation indicated that “individuals on foot” started shooting around 12:30 a.m. and later fled the scene.