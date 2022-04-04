DALLAS (Nexstar) — A Saturday concert that served as the backdrop for a deadly shooting in the Dallas area “shouldn’t have been allowed,” according to Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia.

Garcia said this promoted event didn’t have a permit. The shooting killed one person and injured 16 others in an area southeast of Dallas.

“This crime is a prime example that non-permitted and promoted events can lead to violence,” he said at a Monday press conference.

Officials said one person fired a gunshot into the air, which caused a fight to break out. After that, another person shot into a crowd of people. Garcia said both individuals are still unknown, and the investigation is ongoing.

Off-duty Dallas police officers were working security at the event, but left before the shooting, Garcia said. The police chief said the department will ensure officers don’t work at an unpermitted event in the future, and they will do an internal review as to how that was allowed. But Garcia stressed the larger issue is the fact event promoters did not obtain a city permit.

“It’s summer, and these events will be popping up all around the city. We want people to enjoy our city. But it should be done safely and legally,” he said. “We have to look at if there are ways that we can strengthen policies, procedures, ordinances that we have in the city, we can’t just throw a police officer at every problem.”

Police said 26-year-old Kealon Dejuane Gilmore died at the venue. He was found near the stage with a gunshot wound to his head.

In California on the same night, six people died and 12 others were injured during another shooting along a stretch of bars and nightclubs in Sacramento. Police said in a statement they found one firearm at the scene. Sacramento Police Chief Kathy Lester said she didn’t know how many suspects police were searching for.