GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was killed and three more were injured in a shooting in downtown Grand Rapids early Sunday, police say.

It happened around 12:15 a.m. along Pearl Street NW between Monroe and Ottawa avenues.

The Grand Rapids Police Department says that one man died at the scene. His name wasn’t immediately released pending notification of family.

Three other men were taken to hospitals with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

An initial release from GRPD did not say what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call GRPD detectives at 616.456.3380 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.