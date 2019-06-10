Skip to content
National
Man sentenced in deaths of 2 girls found on Colorado farm
Suburban Denver debates tearing down Columbine school
Feds: Indicted drug agent duped DEA into hiring him
Navy picks new War College leader after removing president
Family: Baby cut from slain Chicago woman’s womb dies
Broncos owner Pat Bowlen dies at 75 before Hall enshrinement
Premature migrant baby found at Texas Border Patrol facility
Kercher lawyer: Knox presence at law panel “inappropriate”
King Arthur Flour issues recall for over 14,000 cases of all-purpose flour due to E. coli risk
Biden, Sanders lined up for debate’s second night
Ex-trainer sues Ohio State over sexual misconduct by doctor
Man’s deportation reversed in rebuke of government practices
Market awarded $44M in racism dispute with Oberlin College
Bishops OK anti-abuse steps, but skeptics seek tougher moves
Paraplegic man sues, says Avenatti kept settlement money
Politics
Ivanka Trump took in nearly $4M from DC hotel last year
The Latest: NBC announces 1st 2020 Democratic debate lineups
Klobuchar supports Trump impeachment process ‘beginning now’
Trump says he plans to keep criticizing Fed over rates
Trump compares first lady ‘Melania T’ to ‘Jackie O’
Business
Chicago investment firm takes majority stake in Whataburger
Britain bans ‘harmful’ gender stereotypes in advertisements
Grounding of Boeing plane hovers over big air show in Paris
Top dog: Shares of online pet store Chewy soar in debut
Probe shows that Russian jet had excessive landing speed
Technology
Broadcom shares fall as chipmaker warns on trade war impact
Women strike in Switzerland for fairer pay, more equality
Moulton signs fellow 2020 hopeful Gillibrand’s cyber pledge
‘Deepfakes’ called new election threat, with no easy fix
Twitter deletes accounts linked to foreign governments
Health News
The Latest: UN says Ebola not yet a global emergency
Local governments seek negotiating power in opioid lawsuit
What’s so bad about processed foods? Scientists offer clues
Gynecologists in Germany fined for abortion advertising
UN says Ebola outbreak in Congo still not a global emergency
Weird
Police: SC woman stopped for driving drunk on toy truck
Thai vets nurture lost baby dugong with milk and sea grass
Snake stows away in bag for trip to Hawaii from Florida
Lithuanian circus owner releases bear he took ‘hostage’
Badly-made fake license plate leads to arrest in California
City Councilor prepares to compete in 2019 National Senior Games
Utah veterinarian killed at ABQ brewery used drugs meant for his animals
Man accused of vandalizing rainbow crosswalk apologizes in Facebook video