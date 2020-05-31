National Guard called in to quell violence in Los Angeles

Demonstrators block the path of a Los Angeles Fire Department truck during a public disturbance on Melrose Avenue, Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Los Angeles. Protests were held in U.S. cities over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

LOS ANGELES (AP) – The National Guard has been called into Los Angeles, which had violence protests for a fourth day.

Mayor Eric Garcetti imposed a citywide curfew until 5:30 a.m. Sunday and on Saturday night there was no repeat of the late-night rampage that occurred downtown the previous night and led to more than 500 arrests. Garcetti asked Gov. Gavin Newsom for 500 to 700 members of the Guard and they were expected to be in place Sunday.

In San Francisco, Mayor London Breed ordered a curfew that would start at 8 p.m. Sunday. Businesses in the city’s Union Square section were robbed and vandalized Saturday night.