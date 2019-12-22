N Korean leader holds party meeting to bolster military

FILE – This undated file photo provided on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, by the North Korean government, shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, center, surrounded by a military unit, reacts to what it claims as a test firing of its “super-large” multiple rocket launcher in North Korea. North Korea on Tuesday, Dec. 3, has repeated claims that the Trump administration is running out of time to salvage nuclear negotiations and says it’s entirely up to the United States to choose what “Christmas gift” it gets from the North.(Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP, File)

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) – North Korea says leader Kim Jong Un has convened a key ruling party meeting to decide on steps to bolster the country’s military capability.

The meeting comes amid speculation that the North could abandon diplomacy with the U.S. and launch either a long-range missile or a satellite-carrying rocket if Washington doesn’t accept its demand for new incentives to salvage faltering nuclear negotiations by year’s end.

North Korea is to hold a higher-level Workers’ Party gathering, a Central Committee meeting, later this month to discuss what it previously described as crucial issues in line with the changed situation at home and abroad.