N Korean leader holds party meeting to bolster military

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) – North Korea says leader Kim Jong Un has convened a key ruling party meeting to decide on steps to bolster the country’s military capability.
The meeting comes amid speculation that the North could abandon diplomacy with the U.S. and launch either a long-range missile or a satellite-carrying rocket if Washington doesn’t accept its demand for new incentives to salvage faltering nuclear negotiations by year’s end.
North Korea is to hold a higher-level Workers’ Party gathering, a Central Committee meeting, later this month to discuss what it previously described as crucial issues in line with the changed situation at home and abroad.