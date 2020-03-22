N Korea says Trump’s letter offers anti-virus cooperation

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) – North Korea says President Donald Trump has sent a personal letter to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un seeking to maintain good relations and offering cooperation in fighting the viral pandemic.
Kim’s sister, Kim Yo Jong, praised Trump for sending the letter at a time when “big difficulties and challenges lie ahead” in the way of developing ties.
But she said it’s not a good idea to “make hasty conclusion or be optimistic about” the prospect for better ties.
The latest correspondence comes as Kim observed the firing of tactical guided weapons over the weekend, drawing criticism from South Korea, as the nuclear talks remain deadlocked.